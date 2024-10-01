Crude oil spikes nearly 3% on fears Iran preparing to directly attack Israel

U.S. crude oil prices rose nearly 3% on Tuesday, as the U.S. warned of a possible imminent attack by Iran against Israel.

Senior White House and Defense Department officials told NBC News that the U.S. "has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," a senior White House official told NBC.

Here are Tuesday's energy prices at 9:54 am ET:

West Texas Intermediate November contract: $70.22 per barrel, up $2.01, or 2.95%.

Brent December contract: $73.65 per barrel, up $1.95, or 2.72%.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia might be prepared to allow more oil back onto the market to pressure members such as Iraq with lower oil prices, said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy. Saudi has become increasingly frustrated with Iraq producing more crude than then their production targets, McNally said.

"There are good odds that OPEC+ leadership will sweat the producers," McNally told CNBC's "Street Signs." "Every once in a while, it seems, there has to be a price drop to remind members of OPEC+ that they have an obligation to participate in collective supply management."

This would push Brent prices down toward $60 per barrel, or below in 2025, McNally said.

"Our base case is they will go higher, but that is the risk, that we would be into the 60s with surpluses next year and that would be tolerated as sort of a temporary corrective action to get Iraq to come into compliance," McNally said.