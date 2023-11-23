Money Report

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate by 500 basis points to 40%, well above expectations

  • Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 40% on Thursday.
  • The increase was double economists' expectations, who had forecast a 250-basis-point hike.

Turkey's central bank on Thursday hiked its key interest rate, the benchmark one-week repo rate, by another 500 basis points to 40%.

The hike was double economists' expectations, who had forecast a 250-basis-point hike.

The move was seen as a continuation of the bank's attempt to combat high inflation and a weak lira, the Turkish currency. Inflation in the country came in at a whopping 61% in October.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
