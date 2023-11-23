Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate by 500 basis points to 40%, well above expectations

Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 40% on Thursday.

The increase was double economists' expectations, who had forecast a 250-basis-point hike.

The move was seen as a continuation of the bank's attempt to combat high inflation and a weak lira, the Turkish currency. Inflation in the country came in at a whopping 61% in October.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.