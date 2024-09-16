Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Monday as the 30-stock Dow touched a new high and what's on the radar for the next session.

Intel

The stock picked up ground after hours, jumping as much as 8%.

The company is creating a separate entity for the foundry side of the business.

Intel also announced it will produce custom artificial intelligence chips for Amazon Web Services.

CEO Pat Gelsinger told Jon Fortt and Morgan Brennan on "Closing Bell Overtime" on Monday that "we've taken it to a whole another level," when speaking about the Amazon Web Services deal.

He also said his company's new chip, 18A, is "making great progress."

Speaking about last week's board meeting, Gelsinger told Fortt and Brennan: "I and the board are aligned in the strategy for Intel foundry and moving to the next phase in the foundry journey."

Shares closed higher by more than 6%, ending the session at $20.91. The 52-week high is $51.28, hit back on Dec. 27.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Apple suppliers

Apple dropped 2.8% on Monday after a few analysts questioned early iPhone 16 orders.

Shares are 9% from the July 15 high.

Arm dropped 6%. It's a big part of the new phone. The stock is 27% from the July 9 high.

Cirrus dropped 6% Monday as well, down 15% from the late August high.

Qorvo fell 6.7%. The stock is 23% from the mid-July high.

Skyworks fell 5% Monday. The stock is 20% from the July 16 high.

Broadcom fell 2.2%, and shares are 11.4% from the 52-week high.

Gold

The commodity hit a new high this morning before backing down and closing flat.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) hit a high on Monday morning. The ETF ultimately ended the day lower by 0.5%.

The GDX is up nearly 9% in a week. First Majestic, Coeur and New Gold are the best performers in the last week, all up about 30%. Anglogold, Westgold and Ramelius are the worst performers.

China

Goldman Sachs and Citi both cut China's growth forecast down to 4.7%.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which tracks China's biggest companies is 12% from the 52-week high. It's up about 2% from last week.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is 22% from the high. It's down 5.3% in a month.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) ETF is 14% from the high,. It's down 3.5% in a month.

Coffee