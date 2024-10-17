Money Report

TSMC third-quarter profit beats expectations as AI boom drives 54% hike

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

An image of a semiconductor wafer at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Jan. 11, 2022.
I-Hwa Cheng | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday reported a 54% hike in net profit, as global chipmakers continue to benefit from demand boosted by AI applications.

The company's net income was 352.3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($10.1 billion) over the July-September quarter, surpassing an LSEG estimate of $300.2 billion Taiwanese dollars cited by Reuters.

TSMC is the world's largest producer of advanced chips, serving clients such as Apple and Nvidia.

This breaking news story is being updated.

