Trump's approval ratings fall as he nears 100 days in office, polls show

A trio of polls show that a majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the presidency.

Voters are also losing confidence in Trump's ability to handle immigration.

Trump's approval ratings fall starkly along partisan lines.

President Donald Trump's approval rating is dipping as he nears 100 days in office and Americans grow skeptical of his sweeping actions to transform government, new polling shows.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A trio of polls out Sunday show that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency. His approval rating — which hovers between 39% and 45% in the three surveys— is the lowest for any newly elected president at the 100-day mark in more than seven decades, per CNN.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 39% of U.S. adults approve of Trump's handling of the presidency; a CNN/SSRS poll found that 41% of Americans approve; and a NBC News Stay Tuned Poll found that 45% of U.S. adults approve.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The latest approval ratings are a stark change from when Trump returned to the White House in January and saw an uptick in his favorability ratings.

Trump is also losing confidence among voters in his ability to handle the economy, an issue that he made a centerpiece of his 2024 bid for the White House and is consistently a top issue for voters. His sweeping tariffs injected volatility into the financial markets.

Fifty-two percent of U.S. adults express confidence in Trump's ability to handle the economy, according to the CNN/SSRS poll, a 13-point drop from December.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans, 72%, think it is 'very' or 'somewhat' likely that Trump's economic policies will cause an economic recession in the short term.

The NBC News poll found that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of trade and tariffs (61%) and inflation and the cost of living (60%).

Voters are also losing confidence in Trump's ability to handle immigration, another salient political issue that he made a focal point during his White House run. Forty-five percent of Americans approve of Trump's ability to handle immigration, down from 60% from December, CNN found.

Trump's approval ratings fall sharply along partisan lines, with the majority of Republicans approving of Trump's presidency and the majority of Democrats disapproving.

Among independents, a voting bloc Trump narrowly lost in November, 58% disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency, per the Washington Post.