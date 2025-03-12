Money Report

news

Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports take effect, Europe retaliates

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Steel coils are pictured in the yards of the steelmaker Ternium plant as U.S. President Donald Trump ordered 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports entering the United States, in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico February 11, 2025.
Daniel Becerril | Reuters
  • U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect Wednesday.
  • The European Union said on Wednesday it would impose counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of U.S. goods starting in April in response to the duties.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Trump's move to impose the tariffs was "entirely unjustified."

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect Wednesday, despite concerns that the duties could push the world's biggest economy toward a recession.

The White House confirmed the duties, which will affect Canada and other nations, late Tuesday state side, but added that Trump no longer planned to raise tariffs on the metals from Canada to 50%.

It marks the latest development in a simmering trade war that has been marked by bold promises of tariffs — and subsequent reversals and delays — by Trump.

The European Union said on Wednesday it would impose counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of U.S. goods starting in April in response to the duties on steel and aluminum. The counter-measures are designed to "protect European businesses, workers and consumers from the impact of these unjustified trade restrictions," the European Commission said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Trump's move to impose the tariffs was "entirely unjustified."

"It's against the spirit of our two nations' enduring friendship and fundamentally at odds with the benefits that our economic partnership has delivered over more than 70 years," he said at a press conference.

Last month, Trump said he was considering tariff exemptions on Australian steel and aluminum exports to the U.S.

Albanese added that Australia will not impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports as that would only serve to inflate prices for Australian consumers.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

