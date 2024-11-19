Trump urges Senate GOP to block Biden's last judicial nominees

President-elect Donald Trump pushed Republican senators to stop Democrats from confirming any more of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

Moderate GOP senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have voted to confirm some Biden judicial picks.

Biden is on pace to surpass the number of judges that Trump confirmed, with about two dozen nominees currently awaiting final confirmation or pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line — No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!" he wrote.

Democrats will lose their narrow Senate majority on Jan. 3. Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20.

The Senate has confirmed 216 of Biden's nominees to the federal judiciary. The most recent addition, Judge Embry Kidd, was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Monday.

Biden has put forward 261 total nominees to the judiciary, the White House said in a Nov. 8 press release announcing his 56th round of judicial hopefuls.

There are currently 45 total vacancies in the federal judiciary. That is less than half as many openings as when Trump took office in 2017.

Trump appointed 227 judges during his first term. Biden is on pace to surpass that number, with about two dozen nominees currently awaiting final confirmation or pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump had previously demanded that "no judges should be approved" during the lame-duck session.

"The Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote on Truth Social less than a week after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to secure another term.

At least two moderate GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have shrugged off that command and voted to confirm some Biden judicial picks.

With the clock running out, Democrats are working overtime to seat Biden's judges.

"We're not done. There are more judges to consider and confirm. We're going to spend the rest of this week and the rest of this year focused on confirming them," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the chamber floor Tuesday morning.

"I was on the Senate floor until almost midnight last night voting to confirm President Biden's judicial nominees," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., wrote on X.

"We'll keep doing this until the clock runs out to confirm as many qualified Judges as we can & deliver for the people who elected us to stand up for their values," Murray wrote.

Heeding Trump, many conservatives have taken to social media to castigate Senate Republicans for what they see as inaction against Democrats' efforts to confirm judges. They include right-wing influencer Mike Cernovich, the conservative lawyer Mike Davis and Grace Chong, who works for Trump ally Steve Bannon's show "War Room."

Chong had tagged Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Trump's vice president-elect, in a since-deleted post urging Republicans to "show up and do your one fricken job!!"

Vance on Tuesday afternoon replied that Chong was "a mouth breathing imbecile," arguing that Biden's latest nominee would have been confirmed regardless of whether he was there for the vote or not. Vance later deleted his reply.

"When this 11th Circuit vote happened, I was meeting with President Trump to interview multiple positions for our government, including for FBI Director," Vance wrote.

"I tend to think it's more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45. But that's just me," he wrote.