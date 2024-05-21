Trump defense rests at New York hush money trial, ex-president doesn't testify

Criminal defense lawyer Robert Costello resumes testimony in the criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump in New York.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan blasted Costello on Monday for his "contemptuous" attitude toward Merchan from the witness stand.

Costello testified about dealings with former Trump fixer Michael Cohen after the FBI raided Cohen's office and home for an investigation into his hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Defense lawyers for Donald Trump rested their case at his criminal hush money trial Tuesday without calling the former president to testify.

Trump's decision not to take the witness stand was not a surprise, as testifying carries serious risks for any criminal defendant, particularly for one with a tendency to speak off the cuff and undercut his prior statements, as he has show in testimony in other, civil matters.

Trump had previously said he was "absolutely" willing to testify in the case, where he is accused of falsifying business records.

Trump's attorneys rested after finishing questioning criminal defense lawyer Robert Costello, the second of the witnesses they called to the stand.

Costello was sharply warned Monday afternoon by Judge Juan Merchan for glaring at the judge and muttering in disdain when Merchan upheld objections from prosecutors.

"I'm putting you on notice that your conduct is contemptuous now," Merchan told Costello, after clearing the courtroom of most of the public and press when he had had enough of the former federal prosecutor's antics.

"If you stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand," Merchan warned, according to a transcript of the verbal beatdown.

Costello testified about his dealings with Trump's then-fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen in early 2018, after Cohen's home and offices were raided by the FBI for a criminal probe that included eying his $130,000 payment two years earlier to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen has said he paid Daniels to keep her quiet about a one-off sexual tryst with Trump in 2006 to keep her from damaging his chances in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who denies having sex with Daniels and a Playboy model who separately got hush money from a supermarket tabloid publisher friendly with him, is charged in the criminal case with falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for the payment.

Trump's lawyers have used Costello's testimony to try to undermine Cohen's credibility to jurors.

Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments May 28, and potentially begin deliberations that day.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.