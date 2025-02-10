Trump to pause enforcement of law banning bribery of foreign officials

President Donald Trump will to sign an executive order directing the Department of Justice to pause enforcing a nearly half-century-old law that prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

President Donald Trump is set Monday to sign an executive order directing the Department of Justice to pause enforcing a nearly half-century-old law that prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

The pause in criminal prosecutions will be implemented to avoid putting U.S. businesses at an economic disadvantage to foreign competitors.

The Bloomberg news service first reported the planned executive order related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

A White House official confirmed the report, telling CNBC, "A pause in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it's in line with economic interests and national security."

The FCPA became law in 1977, barring all Americans and certain foreign issuers of securities from paying bribes to foreign officials. The law was amended in 1998 to apply to foreign firms and people who caused such bribes to take place within the United States.

Violators of the FCPA face a maximum possible criminal sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, or three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value demanded by a foreign official.

The DOJ in 2024 announced enforcement actions in 24 cases related to alleged violations of the FCPA.

There were 17 such enforcement actions announced in 2023.

