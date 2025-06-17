Trump threatens Iran's leader, demands ‘unconditional surrender'

President Donald Trump warned Iran leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin."

Trump demanded Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iranian leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin," before demanding Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump added in a subsequent post: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

The threat from the U.S. president came two days after news outlets reported that Trump vetoed a plan by Israel to assassinate the ayatollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday downplayed his reported disagreement with Trump over Khamenei, saying, "I wouldn't rush to conclusions."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.