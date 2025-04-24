Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP!' Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt devastating missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
  • "Vladimir, STOP!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
  • "Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, after Russia launched what was one of the most damaging attacks on a major Ukrainian city since it invaded its neighbor more than three years ago.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote. "Vladimir, STOP!"

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Trump's message to Putin came a day after the American president said he believed that "Russia is ready" for a peace deal with Ukraine.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a videoconference meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 24, 2025.
Vyacheslav Prokofyev | Afp | Getty Images
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a videoconference meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 24, 2025.

"I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Coinbase ends PayPal stablecoin fee as payment race heats up

news 14 mins ago

27-year-old lost $80,000 of his savings trading stock options: I was ‘devastated'

Trump suggested that the holdup in getting that deal was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump said. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it's been harder."

Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that he was cutting short a visit to South Africa to return home because of the attacks.

"Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, the rubble of buildings is being cleared."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us