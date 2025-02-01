Money Report

Trump slaps tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., Jan. 31, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China.
  • Trump has long favored tariffs as a tool to negotiate demands from U.S. trading partners, including long-standing allies

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with long-threatened import tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

On Saturday, the Trump administration senior trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro confirmed the president is imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% duty on China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.

It's unclear when the new duties will take effect. The tentative plan was for them to be implemented on Tuesday.

Tariffs are duties imposed on foreign goods that are paid by U.S. importers. Economists broadly oppose tariffs, arguing that they result in higher prices for domestic consumers.

But Trump has long promoted tariffs as a way to negotiate better deals with U.S. trading partners, protect domestic industries from foreign competition and gain revenue.

In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said his decision to slap tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China is "pure economic." 

He referenced U.S. trade deficits with the three nations, but also pointed to fentanyl, accusing all three of being complicit in the deadly opioid's spread in the U.S.

Trump then vowed to impose new or additional tariffs on numerous other categories of foreign goods, including microchips, oil and gas, steel, aluminum, copper and pharmaceuticals, including "all forms of medicine."

Later in his remarks, Trump said he will "absolutely" slap tariffs on the European Union. 

—CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed reporting.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

