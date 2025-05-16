Trump slams Supreme Court, Springsteen and Swift

President Donald Trump accused the U.S. Supreme Court of getting "played" following oral arguments related to his executive order ending birthright citizenship.

He slammed Republican "grandstanders" threatening to derail his legislative agenda from passing through Congress.

He also railed at length against Bruce Springsteen and claimed Taylor Swift is "no longer 'HOT.'"

President Donald Trump took aim at the Supreme Court, fellow Republicans and several celebrities Friday in a series of social media screeds that underscore the domestic political challenges he faces and the personal grievances he won't let go.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote about the iconic American rock star.

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK," he added, after Springsteen called Trump's administration "treasonous."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump accused the U.S. Supreme Court of getting "played," and he admonished Republican "grandstanders" threatening to derail his legislative agenda in Congress.

He even took a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift, claiming "she's no longer 'HOT'" and taking credit for her purported decline.

Trump sent all four Truth Social posts within an hour during his flight back to the U.S. from Abu Dhabi, where he had just wrapped a four-day tour through the Middle East.

The posts show the president shifting his focus back to domestic issues, where he faces fresh political headwinds. They include a major setback for his massive tax-cut bill Friday and a contentious bout of Supreme Court oral arguments Thursday related to his controversial birthright citizenship order.

The attacks also showcased Trump's trademark willingness to lash out at his perceived enemies — in politics and culture alike.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Trump wrote, referencing a prior social media post he sent after Swift endorsed his 2024 campaign rival, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ricardo Rubio | Europa Press | Getty Images

The whirlwind trip to the Middle East was marked by a slew of business deals and flattery for the U.S. president from Gulf State leaders.

While he was away, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a high-profile dispute over Trump's executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship, the longstanding policy that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen.

The three liberal justices on the nine-seat court appeared highly skeptical of the arguments presented by U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer. Some of the court's conservatives — including Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee — also asked pointed questions of the government.

Drew Angerer | Afp | Getty Images

Trump wrote that the Supreme Court "IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF."

"WE CAN'T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!" he wrote.

Soon after, he shared another call for congressional Republicans to "UNITE" in order to pass a single bill that includes the bevy of tax cuts and other items Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

"Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need," Trump claimed.

If his "one, big, beautiful bill" does not pass, he wrote, it "will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn't help our Voters."

"We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party," he said. "STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!"

Trump's demands failed to sway enough Republicans on the House Budget Committee to advance the bill, however. The legislation was blocked Friday amid opposition from conservatives.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

On Wednesday, Springsteen delivered a searing criticism of Trump and, apparently, DOGE leader Elon Musk.

"In America they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent," said the 75-year-old rocker, who has been an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates.

"The richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now," Springsteen said.

Trump lambasted Springsteen's looks and accused him of being "dumb as a rock," before declaring that he "ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country."

"Then we'll all see how it goes for him!" Trump wrote.