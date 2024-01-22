Trump sex assault defamation trial postponed after juror calls in sick

The sex assault defamation trial in New York of former President Donald Trump for a lawsuit by E. Jean Caroll was postponed for the day after a juror called in sick.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba reported she also did not feel well after at least one of her parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Habba said she wants Trump to testify in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, a day after the Republican primary in New Hampshire.

Trump is facing off there against Nikki Haley, on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the GOP presidential nomination contest.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she was feeling feverish and that at least one of her parents had tested positive for COVID-19. Habba tested negative for the virus Monday morning, as did her co-counsel in the case, Michael Madaio, but Habba said her babysitter also has symptoms.

Kaplan called off the scheduled day of testimony after Trump and the plaintiff in the civil case, E. Jean Carroll, had both arrived at U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Trump, 77, and the 80-year-old Carroll were in the courtroom when Kaplan said the trial would be postponed until Tuesday at the earliest.

Trump stood between Habba and Madaio, with none of them wearing mask.

The judge then brought in the remaining jurors to explain the delay.

After the jurors were excused, Habba told Kaplan that she wanted to call Trump as a witness on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary, and I ask that his testimony be Wednesday," Habba said.

Trump is the Republican frontrunner in that presidential primary, and in the overall GOP nomination contest, with only former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley remaining as a serious contender after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday.

Carroll's lawyer Robert Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, objected to delaying the trial beyond Tuesday.

"We would like to get this trial over," said Roberta Kaplan. "I think we should finish tomorrow, Judge Kaplan."

The judge replied, "I'm not going to decide right now."

"Circumstances may end up with you getting what you asked for, or maybe not," he added.

The trial, which began last week, is being held solely to determine how much Trump must pay Carroll for defaming her in denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump, was president at the time he first defamed Carroll in 2019.

Another jury in the same court last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the attack, and for defaming her in late 2022 when he reiterated his denial of her allegations. That jury ordered him to pay $5 million to her in that case.

Trump is appealing that verdict.

Judge Kaplan ruled before the current trial began that because the first trial had established that Trump defamed Carroll, there was not need to litigate that question before a second jury, leaving only the question of damages to be decided by that panel.

Carroll's lawyers are seeking at least $10 million from Trump in this case.