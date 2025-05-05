Trump set to raise millions from crypto and memecoin this month

President Donald Trump has two crypto-focused dinners on the calendar this month — one aimed at deep-pocketed political donors, the other at meme coin millionaires. Both are poised to help him rake in millions.

The first event, a $1.5 million-per-plate fundraiser set for Monday, is among the most expensive ticketed dinners in presidential history. The second, on May 22, offers access to Trump's inner circle not for cash — but for holders of the $TRUMP token.

Hosted by MAGA Inc., the "Crypto & AI Innovators Dinner" features special guest David Sacks — who has been helping to rewrite the country's crypto and artificial intelligence rules.

