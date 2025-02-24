Money Report

Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico ‘will go forward'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said that sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" when a month-long delay on their implementation expires next week.
  • "The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said when asked if the postponed tariffs would soon go back into effect.

President Donald Trump said Monday that sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" when a month-long delay on their implementation expires next week.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said when asked at a White House press conference if the postponed tariffs on the two U.S. trading partners would soon go back into effect.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

