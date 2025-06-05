Trump says Musk went ‘CRAZY,' suggests cutting government contracts for his companies

President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk as their feud rapidly ramped up.

Trump called Musk "CRAZY" and suggested that he may target the Tesla CEO's government contracts.

Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and founded The Boring Company, xAI and Neuralink. He also owns the social media platform X.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called Tesla CEO Elon Musk "CRAZY" and threatened to cut his companies' government contracts as the two men feuded over a major tax bill.

"Go ahead, make my day," Musk promptly responded.

Tesla's share price, which was already trading sharply lower, tanked after Trump's latest comments.

The stunning blow-up between the world's richest man and the president of the United States comes less than a week after they swapped compliments during an Oval Office send-off celebrating Musk's time leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump in a bitter Truth Social post Thursday afternoon wrote that Musk was "wearing thin" by the end of his tenure as a "special government employee."

"I asked him to leave," Trump claimed.

The angry swipe came after Musk blasted the president amid an escalating clash that stemmed from the mega-billionaire's vocal opposition to Trump's massive budget bill.

Trump said in the Oval Office earlier Thursday that Musk was "upset" that the package cuts electric vehicle credits.

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote in the social media post.

Musk has aggressively trashed the bill on the grounds that it will add trillions of dollars to the nation's deficits. He is actively urging Senate Republicans to "kill the bill," which comprises a huge swath of Trump's domestic agenda.

The president wrote in a second Truth Social post, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.