Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will start March 4, plus additional 10% on China

China, which already faces U.S. tariffs on its products, will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date, Trump said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.

The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused on Feb. 3 for one month. But the Trump administration has recently sown confusion about whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.

In a Truth Social post Thursday morning, Trump clarified that they would.

He claimed that illicit drugs "are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels," despite pledges from both U.S. neighbors to boost their efforts to police their borders.

"We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," Trump wrote.

He also announced that China, which already faces 10% U.S. tariffs on its products, "will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."

Trump added, "The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect."

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures turned slightly negative following Trump's post.

