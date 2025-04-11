Money Report

Trump says 5 more law firms will provide $600 million total in free legal work for causes he supports

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration.

President Donald Trump on Friday said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration that involve them committing to at least $600 million in total pro bono legal work for causes the president supports.

The new deals follow similar moves by numerous other law firms, which came as Trump threatens to sign punitive executive orders against firms over their past work or association with his perceived enemies.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

