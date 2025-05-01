Trump rewrites crypto rules in first 100 days, industry celebrates ‘180 pivot' from Biden years

President Trump’s appointments at top financial regulators mark a sharp policy reversal for the crypto industry.

Coinbase executives say the administration has been methodical and bipartisan in its push to integrate crypto into the $100 trillion capital markets.

The Federal Reserve remains the last major regulatory holdout, with key restrictions on crypto banking still in place.

As President Donald Trump hit the 100-day mark this week for his second term in office, his approval numbers were lower than for any administration at this point in over seven decades.

Don't tell that to the crypto community.

Trump ran for office on a promise to make America "the crypto capital of the world." Those who got behind that message say he's already delivered, or at least gotten off to a hot start.

A blitz of executive actions, strategic appointments, and early wins, from the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to the rollback of enforcement-heavy SEC tactics, has left the industry feeling more welcome in Washington, D.C., than ever.

"Every single appointment — I'm happy with from a crypto perspective," said Nic Carter, founding partner at Castle Island Ventures. "The previous financial regulatory apparatus was dead set against crypto, and now it's been a total 180 compared to that."

President Trump faced early blowback after proposing the possibility of a strategic crypto reserve that would go beyond bitcoin and include other digital currencies like ether, XRP, Solana's SOL token and Cardano's ADA. Skeptics said taxpayer dollars shouldn't be spent on such risky assets. The president soon narrowed the plan to focus solely on bitcoin and made clear he wouldn't use taxpayer funds to support a government buying strategy.

He's also been criticized by some for launching a meme coin that's added billions of dollars in paper wealth to his net worth. The $TRUMP token surged earlier this month after its website announced that top holders would be invited to a private dinner with the president. His family is also involved in other crypto projects.

"It doesn't really help to have members of his family do encrypted projects of their own," Carter said. "I understand that they are interested in the industry and want to engage with it, but the optics are not that favorable around that."

But for the most part, that behavior is being ignored as the crypto industry prefers to focus its attention elsewhere even as the president's job approval broadly sits at just 43%, according to an average of recent national polls.

At the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan Gould has signaled support for issuing new bank charters to crypto firms. During President Joe Biden's presidency, that was almost unthinkable.

"We'll see a lot of new crypto firms getting bank charters," Carter said. "And new banks getting set up that are expressively focused on crypto and stablecoins."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, under interim chair Travis Hill, is also making moves. Crypto fans have applauded his efforts to expose what industry insiders call "Choke Point 2.0," an alleged coordinated effort by regulators during the Biden presidency to pressure banks into severing ties with crypto.

Paul Atkins, the new chair of the SEC, represents a stark contrast to predecessor Gary Gensler, who was a notorious hardliner when it came to crypto regulations and enforcement. Carter said the SEC under Atkins has already begun working directly with crypto stakeholders, including Castle Island, to craft guidance on token issuance and the line between securities and commodities.

"This is the clarity we've been asking for," Carter said. "Even barring a legislative solution, I think the SEC is going to come out with real guidance around tokens and how a domestic crypto firm can operate."

Atkins made his first public appearance just four days into the job by opening a crypto roundtable — a move that sent a clear signal to industry participants. Last week, Atkins hosted a half-day session at SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C., focused on crypto innovation and custody. The event took place weeks after the regulator formally dropped its long-running lawsuit against Ripple, a symbolic end to a four-year battle between the SEC and the crypto industry.

Veronica McGregor, the chief legal officer of Exodus and a participant in the SEC's crypto roundtable, echoed Carter's sentiment in calling the approach a "180 pivot."

"Just having the roundtables are kind of surprising and refreshing," said McGregor, who contributed to the political advocacy group Stand With Crypto during the 2024 campaign. "Given that we have an administration that is touting itself as pro-crypto and making some changes that need to be made, I would say those donations were strategically placed and are paying off."

Waiting on the Fed

Trump has tapped Brian Quintenz, currently policy chief for the crypto group at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Carter cautioned that the Federal Reserve remains a "structural holdout." While banks can now custody crypto, thanks to the repeal of an accounting rule called SAB 121, they still can't work directly with crypto firms "unless the Fed says they can," Carter said.

The FDIC and OCC have rescinded their anti-crypto guidance, but the Federal Reserve has only partially followed suit. A notice from Jan. 2023 continues to restrict banks from certain crypto-related activities.

"The Fed is still the blocker for banks to deal with stablecoins for crypto," Carter said.

Still, the industry has largely gotten what it wants.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was among the biggest donors in the 2024 election cycle and made it his second job to try and get crypto-friendly candidates elected. Paul Grewal, the company's legal chief, said the Trump administration has "really flipped the script on crypto."

"It wasn't all that long ago that we had an administration that not only was skeptical of this entirely new technology, but was in fact hostile to it," Grewal said. "Now we have a White House and a wider administration that is not only welcoming of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies, but embracing it in a number of different ways, and that really has stood out in the first 100 days."

Grewal also pointed to some bipartisan momentum in Congress, including bills on stablecoins and market structure.

"We've got one issue, it seems, where the White House, together with Republicans on the Hill, have worked together with Democrats in both houses of the Congress to get digital asset legislation on the move," Grewal said.

Grewal praised the SEC for soliciting public input and opening the door to industry participation on topics like custody and market structure.

Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase's chief policy officer, said the administration has already met two core expectations: ending the regulatory crackdown on crypto and working with Congress to deliver clarity.

He said he's been pleasantly surprised by the scope of the administration's ambitions to go beyond bitcoin and to integrate blockchain technology across the broader financial system.

"They are moving much more aggressively to try to implement crypto and blockchain technology in the broader capital markets," he said. At the SEC, he said, that includes tokenizing the equities market and examining how that fits within traditional regulatory frameworks.

Shirzad also noted that bank regulators have begun exploring blockchain-based payment systems. Beyond the $3 trillion crypto market, he said the administration's target appears to be the $100 trillion capital markets, "and I think that's something that people should pay close attention to."

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stu Alderoty, now president of the National Cryptocurrency Association, said internal data shows that 73% of U.S. crypto holders want to see the country become a global leader in the space.

"The government and the industry can now move out of the courtroom and invest in what the U.S. does best — innovation," Alderoty told CNBC.

Fred Thiel, CEO of bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings, pointed to early wins for his slice of the industry. He said the administration's support for mining technology allows companies "to strengthen the U.S. economy and grid."

Thiel, who participated in the first White House Digital Assets Summit, praised the swift appointment of pro-crypto officials and the launch of the President's Council of Advisers on Digital Assets.

Dan Lawrence CEO of OBM, which manages energy use for industrial-scale mining farms, said the administration's pro-energy stance has made bitcoin a natural tool for incentivizing new power infrastructure.

"Bitcoin is a great way to incentivize the build out of that power," Lawrence said. "It's really great to see bitcoin being acknowledged at the federal level."

