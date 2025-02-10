Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump removes director of government ethics office

David Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and sworn into office in mid-December to serve a five-year term.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

David Huitema, Director of the Office of Government Ethics, sits down with Reuters for his first interview on the job, at his office in Washington, U.S., Jan. 2, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said.
  • The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.
  • Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in mid-November to serve a five-year term.

President Donald Trump has removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said Monday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.

Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in a 50-46 vote on Nov. 14 to serve a five-year term.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The current acting director is Shelley Finlayson, according to OGE's website.

In a statement after being sworn in in mid-December, Huitema looked ahead to helping Trump's nominees ensure that they can start working "free from the obstacles caused by potential conflicts of interest, which could prevent them from being effective in their jobs."

Huitema's statement also stressed the importance of being "both thorough and as efficient as possible."

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Musk-led group offers $97.4 billion for OpenAI — Altman declines

news 2 hours ago

Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein rearrested as flight risk after hiding cryptocurrency, prosecutors say

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Huitema's removal.

The Oversight Project, an American University student publication researching the oversight community, noted in a 2024 blog post that the OGE director lacks the "procedural or substantive protections" that are afforded to other officials, such as inspectors general.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

newsTrump Administration
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us