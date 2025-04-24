Money Report

news

Trump Organization sells ‘Trump 2028' hat and T-shirt, fueling fresh questions about attempt to seek third White House term

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A “Trump 2028” hat is seen for sale on Trumpstore.com, the Trump Organization’s official retail website.
Courtesy: Trump Store
  • The online store for the Trump Organization began selling a red hat and T-shirt with the message "Trump 2028."
  • The apparel revives questions about President Donald Trump attempting to seek a third term in the White House, despite a constitutional bar on doing so.
  • Former White House advisor Steve Bannon recently said, "President Trump is going to run for a third term" and be reelected.

The online store for the Trump Organization on Thursday began selling red hats and T-shirts bearing the message "Trump 2028," fueling fresh questions about President Donald Trump attempting to seek a third term in the White House despite a constitutional bar on doing so.

The White House, when asked about the apparel, referred CNBC to the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, "But it's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!"

The hat costs $50, and a red shirt bearing the "Trump 2028" logo and "Rewrite the Rules" underneath it is selling for $36.

Trump has repeatedly teased the idea that he would run for a third term as president. This would require amending the U.S. Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution states in part, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Trump was elected in 2016 and then again in 2024.

In late March, Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking reelection in 2028.

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told NBC News then. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration."

Asked by NBC if he wanted a third term, Trump said, "I like working."

"I'm not joking," Trump said. "But I'm not — it is far too early to think about it."

"There are methods which you could do it," the president said, referring to serving another term.

"I suspect I won't be running again, unless you say, 'He's so good we've got to figure something else out,'" Trump reportedly told Republicans during a private meeting after his November electoral victory over Democratic former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In May 2024, while speaking to members of the National Rifle Association, Trump said, ″I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term or two-term? Are we three-term or two-term if we win?″⁣

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon said on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on April 11 that "President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump is going to be elected again."

"On the afternoon of January 20th of 2029, he's going to be president of the United States," Bannon predicted.

Bannon also said, "We have a team" of people looking to enable a third term for Trump.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., in early January introduced a House resolution to amend the Constitution to allow Trump and any other future president to be elected to a third term.

Ogles' resolution is tailored specifically to permit Trump to serve a third term but not to allow the three living two-term former presidents to serve a third term.

″No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms," the amendment states.

Unlike Trump, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all served two consecutive terms. Former President Joe Biden served one term.

