Trump Media shares surge up to 20% after Trump rally in New York City

Shares of Donald Trump's social media company rocketed up as much as 20% on the day after the Republican presidential nominee's campaign rally in New York City.

DJT stock surpassed its recent peak in mid-summer, which followed Trump nearly getting assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump Media's recent gains have coincided with a shift in the Republican's favor on political betting sites such as Polymarket and Kalshi, even as polls show a neck-and-neck race.

Shares of Donald Trump's social media company rocketed up as much as 20% on Monday morning, on the heels of the Republican presidential nominee's Sunday campaign rally in New York City.

Trump Media stock rose above $46.80 per share in the first hour of trading — eclipsing its recent peak in mid-July, when the company's market value soared after Trump was nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania.

That surge was followed by a major sell-off that hit bottom in late September, when DJT stock scraped below $12 a share.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

But the Truth Social operator has recovered all of those losses in October, as the election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, entered its final weeks.

During that time, Trump Media has rolled out a separate streaming app, Truth+, and announced the resignation of its chief operating officer.

But analysts have frequently suggested that Trump Media's multibillion-dollar market value and volatile stock movements have little to do with company news — or the performance of Truth Social, which generates scant revenue and draws a relatively miniscule audience.

They have instead come to view the stock as an outlet for the company's many pro-Trump retail investors to support the former president, and a proxy for betting on his odds of retaking the White House.

Monday's stock surge could suggest those traders are feeling a burst of enthusiasm after Trump's much-promoted rally in Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, which drew thousands of his supporters to the heart of a deep-blue metropolis.

"Our dear President @realDonaldTrump packs MSG yesterday for the Rally of a lifetime and TODAY, the entire market is UP UP UP!!! $DJT," one Truth Social user wrote Monday morning in a Trump Media shareholder group.

Trump Media's recent gains have coincided with a shift in the Republican's favor on political betting sites such as Polymarket and Kalshi, even as polls broadly show a neck-and-neck race.

Odds and gambling platforms do not use the same methodologies used by traditional political polling, and therefore are not substitutes for political polls.

Critics have raised concerns that the election betting markets are being manipulated.

Polymarket confirmed last week that a single French national built a massive pro-Trump position on its presidential election bet using four separate accounts.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.