Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media shares fall nearly 10% after DJT plunge triggers trading halt

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

In this photo illustration, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is shown on a cell phone on March 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Trump Media shares closed down nearly 10% after a wild trading session that was briefly halted due to volatility when the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.
  • DJT stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier in the afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.
  • The stock drop came during the highest-volume day for Trump Media since it started publicly trading on the Nasdaq following a business merger with a blank-check firm.

Trump Media shares closed down nearly 10% Tuesday, after a wild trading session that was briefly halted due to volatility when the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

DJT shares, which had been up more than 13% earlier Tuesday afternoon, abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred. Trump Media continued to fall after the five-minute trading halt lifted at 2:47 p.m. ET.

The stock price whipsawed during an extremely volatile trading session in which more than 97 million shares traded hands — multiple times the company's 30-day average trading volume.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

That figure marks Trump Media's highest-volume day since it started publicly trading on the Nasdaq in late March, following a business merger with a blank-check firm.

The previous busiest trading day was July 15, the first session after the company's majority owner, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Many of Trump Media's retail investors are fans of the former president, and analysts suggest they are often buying and selling the stock as a way to support him or bet on his chances of beating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Healthy Returns: Covering weight loss drugs could cost Medicare $35 billion through 2034

news 44 mins ago

Health care fraudster Philip Esformes is latest Trump clemency recipient to be arrested

Tuesday's slide reversed a weekslong stock surge, which coincided with developments in the presidential race that his supporters have touted as good news.

A handful of online betting markets recently shifted in Trump's favor after weeks of showing either a neck-and-neck race or a slight lead for Harris. The online gambling platforms are not reliable indicators and are not based on methodologically sound data.

Trump owns nearly 57% of Trump Media, according to a Sept. 5 regulatory filing. His stake is worth about $3 billion — more than half of his on-paper net worth, per Forbes' estimate.

Trump and other company insiders were barred from selling their shares until Sept. 19, when a lockup agreement expired.

Trump had vowed not to sell his shares. But days after the lockup lifted, Trump Media revealed that another major shareholder, United Atlantic Ventures, had dumped nearly its entire 11-million-share stake.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday morning at 1:37 a.m. ET, Trump wrote, "I LOVE TRUTH, THE REAL VOICE OF AMERICA!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us