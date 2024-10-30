Money Report

Trump Media plummets 22%, cutting into DJT rally days before election

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week
Aytac Unal/ | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media plummeted in intraday trading, pouring cold water on a massive rally in the runup to the 2024 election.
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump owns nearly 57% of the company, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq.
  • Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

Shares of Trump Media dropped more than 22% Wednesday, pouring cold water on a remarkable rally that added billions of dollars to former President Donald Trump's on-paper net worth in the runup to the 2024 election.

DJT stock, which closed at $51.51 per share on Tuesday, was trading under $40 around noon ET Wednesday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, owns nearly 57% of the company, according to recent regulatory filings.

His stake as of midday Wednesday was worth around $4.5 billion, nearly $1.4 billion lower than where it stood Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

