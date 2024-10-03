Trump Media COO quits; DJT turns over more shares to SPAC investor in court fight

Trump Media Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall resigned in late September, the company revealed.

Former President Donald Trump's social media company also said it will release nearly 800,000 shares of its stock to an early investor, in accordance with a recent court order.

Trump Media Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall resigned in late September, the company revealed in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump's social media company announced in the same filing that it will release nearly 800,000 shares of its stock to an early investor, in accordance with a recent order by a Delaware judge.

At Thursday's closing price, those shares would be worth around $12.7 million.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The company, which trades on the Nasdaq as DJT, provided no explanation for Northwall's resignation, but said it "plans to transition his duties internally."

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made no direct connection between the development in the Delaware lawsuit and the executive's departure.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.