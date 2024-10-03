Money Report

Trump Media COO quits; DJT turns over more shares to SPAC investor in court fight

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

A smartphone displays the logo of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app on March 25, 2024.
Anna Barclay | Getty Images
  • Trump Media Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall resigned in late September, the company revealed.
  • Former President Donald Trump's social media company also said it will release nearly 800,000 shares of its stock to an early investor, in accordance with a recent court order.

Trump Media Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall resigned in late September, the company revealed in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump's social media company announced in the same filing that it will release nearly 800,000 shares of its stock to an early investor, in accordance with a recent order by a Delaware judge.

At Thursday's closing price, those shares would be worth around $12.7 million.

The company, which trades on the Nasdaq as DJT, provided no explanation for Northwall's resignation, but said it "plans to transition his duties internally."

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made no direct connection between the development in the Delaware lawsuit and the executive's departure.

