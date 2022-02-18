Trump Loses Fight to Toss Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sparking Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Former President Donald Trump lost an effort to dismiss a lawsuit by members of Congress accusing him of sparking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and other actions designed to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday lost an effort to dismiss lawsuits by members of Congress and two police officers accusing him and others of sparking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and other actions designed to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

"President Trump's January 6 Rally Speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn-dealers starve the poor in front of the corn-dealer's home," wrote Judge Amit Mehta in his decision in federal court in Washington, D.C., against Trump's motion to dismiss.

Trump in that 2021 speech told a throng of supporters outside the White House "we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," before urging them to march to the Capitol and oppose the confirmation of Biden's victory.

Soon after, before thousands of his supporters invaded the Capitol complex and breached the walls of Congress. Lawmakers fled the Senate and House chambers to hide from the mob, delaying for hours votes to certify that Biden had won the Electoral College vote.

Mehta in his ruling granted requests by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. to dismiss them as defendants in the lawsuits. The judge said he would grant Rep. Mo Brooks a request to dismiss Brooks as a defendant once the congressman formally requests it.

Mehta denied dismissal requests by the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers, as well as by Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist militia group.

The plaintiffs in the cases are 11 members of the House of Representatives, and two Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby.

The suits accuse Trump and the other defendants, including the Proud Boys and Warboys, of violating the law known as the Ku Klux Act of 1871, which was originally designed to target extra-legal violence by white supremacist groups against freed Blacks in the South after the Civil War.

A section of the law "proscribes conspiracies that, by means of force, intimidation, or threats, prevent federal officers from discharging their duties or accepting or holding office," Mehta noted.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.