Trump loses bid to toss New York hush money conviction on immunity claim

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Former US President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2024. Trump faced 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. 
Justin Lane | Via Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump lost an effort to have his criminal hush money conviction dismissed in a New York court on a claim of presidential immunity.
  • Trump was convicted in May in Manhattan Supreme Court of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lost an effort to have his criminal hush money conviction dismissed in a New York court on a claim of presidential immunity.

Trump's lawyers had argued that the use by prosecutors of testimony from former White House employees at his trial required Judge Juan Merchan to toss out the case.

The attorneys cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year which found that Trump — and other American presidents — had presumptive criminal immunity for official acts in office.

But Merchan in his ruling Monday wrote, "Even if this Court were to deem all of the contested evidence, both preserved and unpreserved, as official conduct falling within the outer perimeter of Defendant's Presidential authority, it would still find that the People's use of these acts as evidence of the decidedly personal acts of falsifying business records poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch, a conclusion amply supported by non-motive-related evidence."

"Lastly this Court concludes that if error occurred regarding the introduction of the challenged evidence, such error was harmless in light of the overwhelming evidence of guilt," Merchan wrote in his ruling.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche on Monday asked Merchan told postpone sentencing the president-elect in the case until all appeals are exhausted.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

