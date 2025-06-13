Trump loses bid for appeals court bid to rehear E. Jean Carroll case

President Donald Trump lost his latest bid to challenge a civil jury verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for the court's full bench to rehear his case.

Trump's last hope of overturning the verdict lies with the Supreme Court.

A majority of judges on the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for that court's full bench to rehear his challenge.

A three-judge panel on the appeals court in December upheld a Manhattan federal jury's verdict, which also ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Two 2nd Circuit judges dissented from Friday's decision not to grant a so-called en banc rehearing of the case.

Their written dissent said the panel "sanctioned striking departures" from legal precedent "to justify the irregular judgment in this case."

Both dissenting judges, Steven Menashi and Michael Park, were appointed by Trump in 2019, during his first term in the White House.

Trump's last chance to challenge the case is to ask the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. There is no automatic right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

"E. Jean Carroll is very pleased with today's decision," her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement to CNBC.

"Although President Trump continues to try every possible maneuver to challenge the findings of two separate juries, those efforts have failed. He remains liable for sexual assault and defamation," Kaplan said.

The White House referred CNBC to Trump's personal attorney, Aaron Harrison, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeals court's ruling.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.