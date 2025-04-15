Trump ‘looking into' legality of deporting U.S. citizens to foreign prisons, White House says

President Donald Trump is exploring whether the law allows him to deport United States citizens to prisons in Central American countries, the White House said.

Trump has said he would like to send "homegrown criminals" to a notorious prison in El Salvador, where the U.S. has already deported some non-citizens.

Trump administration officials claim they cannot compel El Salvador to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported from the U.S. to his native country due to an admitted administrative error.

President Donald Trump is exploring whether he can legally deport U.S. citizens to prisons in Central American countries, the White House said Tuesday.

"It's another question that the president has raised," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when a reporter asked if Trump currently has the power to send Americans to foreign prisons or would need to change the law to do so.

"It's a legal question that the president is looking into," Leavitt answered.

She said that Trump "would only consider this, if legal, for Americans who are the most violent, egregious, repeat offenders of crime who nobody in this room wants living in their communities."

Asked to explain the administration's view of the law, Leavitt said, "We're looking at it, and when I have more to share, I certainly will."

The Trump administration has already deported more than 200 alleged foreign citizen gang members from the United States to El Salvador, where they are in prison.

Trump on Monday said he would like to send "homegrown criminals" to a notorious prison in El Salvador, where the U.S. has already deported some non-citizens.

Trump administration officials told reporters in the Oval Office that day that they could not compel El Salvador to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported from the U.S. to his native country as the result of an admitted administrative error.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who was seated next to Trump during the press event, said he would not release Abrego Garcia, who the U.S. alleges is a member of the MS-13 gang. Abrego Garcia's lawyers deny that he belongs to the gang.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week upheld a federal district court judge's order that the Trump administration facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.