Trump joins Elon Musk in opposing House GOP's government funding bill

- President-elect Donald Trump came out against government spending bill backed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
- Trump's stance aligns him with Elon Musk, who railed against the proposed continuing resolution.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday came out against a Republican-backed government spending bill, siding with Elon Musk's crusade against the package and raising the odds of a government shutdown.
Trump is opposed to the continuing resolution put forward by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a source familiar with the president-elect's thinking, who was granted anonymity to describe private conversations.
The source confirmed that Trump told a Fox News host he is "totally against" the CR.
