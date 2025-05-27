Trump hails ‘positive' step in U.S.-EU trade negotiations as markets hope for a deal

"I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates," President Donald Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform.

The U.S. president last week agreed to delay a 50% tariff imposition on the bloc until July 9.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was monitoring "positive" steps in trade talks with the European Union, after he agreed to delay a 50% tariff on goods from the bloc until July 9.

"This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America."

Trump said the EU had been "slow walking" in negotiations with the White House over a trade deal.

The prospect of hefty tariffs on one of the U.S.'s biggest trade partners rattled markets last week, though sentiment turned positive on Tuesday amid hopes of a breakthrough.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X over the weekend that the EU was "ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively."

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in a post on X on Monday that he had "good calls" with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and that they would "continue to stay in constant contact."

