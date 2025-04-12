Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

Smartphones and computers will be exempted from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, according to guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Smartphones and computers will be exempted from President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, according to new guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The guidance comes after Trump earlier this month imposed 125% tariffs on products from China, a move that was poised to take a toll on tech companies like Apple, which makes iPhones and most of its other products in China.

The new tariff guidance also includes exclusions for other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, flat panel TV displays, flash drives, memory cards and solid-state drives used for storing data.

