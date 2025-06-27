Trump ends all U.S. trade talks with Canada over digital services tax

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is immediately "terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada."

President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is immediately "terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada" in response to Ottawa's decision to impose a digital services tax on American tech firms.

Trump's announcement on Truth Social accused Canada of "copying the European Union" with the "egregious" tax.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read Trump's full post:

We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country. They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also. Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.