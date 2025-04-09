Trump announces 90-day tariff pause for at least some countries

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for at least some countries.

Trump also said that he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% "effective immediately" due to the "lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for at least some countries.

Trump in a social media post also said that he "substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. "

Trump additionally said he was raising the tariffs imposed on imports from China to 125% "effective immediately" due to the "lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump's Truth Social post credited his decision to pause the full effect of tariffs on the fact that "more than 75 Countries" have contacted U.S. officials "to negotiate a solution" to trade concerns that he raised in imposing the new duties.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a tweet, said that he and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat with Trump while he wrote out the announcement on Truth Social, "one of the most extraordinary Truth posts of his Presidency."

"The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade, and China has chosen the opposite direction," Lutnick wrote.

Read Trump's full Truth Social announcement:

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.