Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump and China's Xi discuss TikTok, trade, fentanyl, president-elect says

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.
  • "We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
  • The call took place as the Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on whether to uphold a federal law that would effectively ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," said the president-elect, who is set to be sworn into office on Monday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

Xi after the call said that he and Trump both expressed hope for greater progress in U.S.-China relations, Reuters reported, citing the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Trump's talk with Xi about TikTok came as the Supreme Court is expected to soon issue a ruling on whether to uphold a federal law that would effectively ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Supreme Court rules to uphold TikTok ban, setting the stage for U.S. users to lose access Sunday

news 16 mins ago

Democrats push for inaugural oversight as Trump committee rakes in cash

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us