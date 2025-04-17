Trump again calls for Fed to cut rates, says Powell's ‘termination cannot come fast enough'

The post comes a day after Powell delivered a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago in which he noted that the administration's tariffs put the central bank in a tricky spot as it decides whether to tame inflation or boost growth.

This isn't the first time Trump has criticized Powell's approach to U.S. monetary policy.

President Donald Trump on Thursday again called for the Federal Reserve to lower rates and even hinted at the "termination" of Chairman Jerome Powell.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said:

"The ECB is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, 'Too Late' Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete 'mess!' Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS. Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell's termination cannot come fast enough!"

Indeed, the European Central Bank has been cutting rates as it tries to boost growth in the region. The ECB is expected to lower rates again later on Thursday.

"If that were to occur, we would consider how far the economy is from each goal, and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close," Powell said. Those comments contributed to a steep sell-off on Wednesday.

Trump posted on April 4, two days after the administration's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement, it would be "a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always 'late,' but he could now change his image, and quickly."

However, it's the first time Trump has explicitly called for Powell's firing. Powell has also said the president doesn't have the power to fire him, noting that it's "not permitted under the law."

Powell's term as Fed chairman ends in May 2026.