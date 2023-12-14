Trian nominates Peltz and former Disney exec to media giant's board

Trian Fund Management on Thursday announced it was nominating its CEO Nelson Peltz and former Walt Disney CFO Jay Rasulo to the media powerhouse's board.

The firm reignited a contentious proxy fight with Disney last month.

Trian has criticized Disney for what it calls board missteps and poor financial management.

"Unfortunately, the Board and CEO appear to have no conviction that things will get better," Trian said in a press release Thursday.

The announcement comes after Trian reignited its proxy battle with Disney last month. The firm announced it was seeking two board seats for Peltz and another media executive, following what it called "significant value destruction and missteps" that the Board oversaw.

Disney has said the proxy fight is apparently in part due to a personal grudge held by Peltz's ally and former Marvel boss Ike Perlmutter. Trian has oversight of shares owned by Perlmutter, who has been an outspoken critic of Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The fight launched by Trian last month came the morning after Disney appointed Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky TV boss Jeremy Darroch to its board, in what appeared to be a move to temper Trian's discontent.

Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.