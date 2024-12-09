Treasury yields tick higher as traders continue to digest jobs data

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged higher on Monday as investors continued to assess how the latest jobs data could impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose around 1 basis point to 4.1644%, regaining some ground after losing steam last week. The 2-year Treasury yield was also up less than a basis point at 4.1078%.

Yields and prices moved inversely to one another, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields traded lower on Friday as investors digested November's jobs report which left the door open to another rate cut from the Fed when policymakers meet on Dec. 17-18.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 for the month, compared with an upwardly revised 36,000 in October and the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 214,000. The unemployment rate, however, edged higher to 4.2%, as expected.

Investors are now looking this week to fresh inflation data on Wednesday and the latest producer price index print on Thursday.

Business confidence and mortgage releases are also on the docket this week, although no major data points are due Monday.