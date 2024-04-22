Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise as investors look to key data in week ahead

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked to economic data in the week ahead that could provide fresh hints about the state of the economy and outlook for interest rates.

At 3:19 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 4.6414%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.9928% after rising by more than two basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited fresh economic data as uncertainty about the outlook for the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy persisted.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Several key data points are slated for the week, including the personal consumption expenditures price index for March, which is due Friday. The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge and could inform policymakers' thinking about what could lie ahead for interest rate cuts ahead of the next Fed policy meeting on April 30-May 1.

Durable goods orders and a reading of the gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2024 are among the other key data points due throughout the week.

Markets are widely expecting interest rate cuts not to happen until later than expected, following recent economic data that reflected sticky inflation and resilience from the economy, as well as comments from Fed officials.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Blinken to warn China over its support for Russia's military during this week's visit

news 1 hour ago

Ukraine war live updates: Russia slams $61 billion U.S. aid package, saying it will ‘ruin' Ukraine and create more carnage

Policymakers including Chairman Jerome Powell last week indicated that there was no urgency for rates to be cut and that the timeline for rate cuts would depend on how the economy develops. The Fed has now entered the so-called blackout period before its next meeting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us