Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Inflation Data, Assess Fed Policy Outlook

The yield on U.S. Treasurys climbed on Friday as investors digested higher-than-expected wholesale inflation figures and considered what that could mean for Federal Reserve policy moves.

At 5:32 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than 5 points to 3.902%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.69% after climbing by more than 7 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Thursday's producer price index reading for January came in higher than expected, causing investors to fret about inflationary developments and upcoming Fed monetary policy decisions.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Wholesale prices increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in January after having declined by 0.5% in December. Economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones had expected January's PPI to rise by 0.4%.

Data released earlier this week showed that consumer inflation rose by 0.5% in January, which was also a larger-than-expected increase.

Several Fed speakers hinted at further interest rate hikes after the data was released on Thursday. The central bank has been using rate increases as a tool aiming to cool the economy and ease inflation. Many investors have been hoping for the central bank to pause rate increases this year as they are concerned that high interest rates will cause the U.S. economy to contract.

On Friday, investors will be scanning comments from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman for further clues about what policy moves to expect. No key economic data is due.