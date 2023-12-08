Treasury yields rise as investors await U.S. jobs report

Treasury yields were higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to the release of the November U.S. jobs report, which could provide fresh insights into the economic impact of elevated interest rates.

At 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over four basis points to 4.1778% as it recovered some losses made earlier in the week when it dipped as low as 4.14%. Similar levels were last seen in early September.

The 2-year Treasury was last more than four basis points higher to 4.6246%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

November's U.S. jobs report is due Friday, following a series of jobs data already released this week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting payrolls to have risen by 190,000 in the month, lower than October's figure of 150,000.

That would suggest resilience in the labor market despite the Federal Reserve having hiked interest rates in an effort to cool the economy, and therefore could raise questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Many investors have been hoping for economic data to signal an easing of the economy as they believe this could mean the end of the Fed's rate-hiking cycle and a clearer idea on when rates may be cut.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that speculating about rate cuts was "premature" and the central bank would tighten monetary policy further if necessary. The Fed is due to meet next week and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged then.

Earlier in the week, ADP's private payrolls report for November showed that 103,000 jobs were added, lower than the 128,000 estimate. Weekly initial jobless claims figures came in lower than expected.