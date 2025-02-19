Treasury yields rise as investors await FOMC meeting minutes, housing data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes and awaited a slew of housing data due this week.

At 4:43 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up just over one basis point to 4.5620%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up less than a basis point to 4.3015%.

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating the FOMC meeting minutes from January on Wednesday, due to be released at 2 p.m. ET, which will offer further insights into monetary policy and how long the Fed will continue to hold interest rates steady.

In January, the Fed decided to leave its overnight borrowing rate unchanged in a range of 4.25%-4.5%, following three straight cuts since September 2024.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would need to see "real progress on inflation or some weakness in the labor market before we consider making adjustments."

This was reiterated by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday, who said that while monetary policy "is now in a good place," she'd like to see more data showing progress on inflation before cutting rates further.

"I would like to gain greater confidence that progress in lowering inflation will continue as we consider making further adjustments to the target range," Bowman said in a speech at the American Bankers Association.

Investors will also await some housing data for the week, including preliminary building permits and housing starts for January, on Wednesday. Existing home sales data and the S&P Global Composite PMI Flash are due on Friday.