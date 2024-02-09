Money Report

Treasury yields hold steady as investors weigh economic data, Fed rate outlook

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors weighed fresh economic data and considered the path ahead for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.1715% and the yield on the 2-year Treasury was steady at 4.4651%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to the latest economic releases for hints about the state of the economy and the potential path ahead for interest rates.

Initial weekly jobless claims data released Thursday came in at 218,000 — less than the 220,000 economists expected, according to a Dow Jones survey. Indicating further resilience in the labor market, the figures add to expectations that the Fed will likely take some time before cutting interest rates.

It comes amid rife speculation over the timeline of interest rate cuts, with Fed officials appearing cautious and dashing investor hopes of a reduction as early as March.

Remarks from policymakers have also added to concerns that there could be fewer rate cuts than expected this year, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari telling CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that he was anticipating two or three rate cuts in 2024.

No key economic data is due Friday, however investors are looking ahead to major data releases slated for next week including January's consumer price index.

