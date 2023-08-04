10-year Treasury yield hits fresh November 2022 high after jobs report

The 10-year Treasury yield briefly hit a multi-month high on Friday as investors digested key labor market data that showed the economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in July.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury toughed a high of 4.206%, the highest level since Nov. 8, 2022, before turning flat. The 2-year Treasury was up by 2 basis points at 4.918%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 187,000 for the month, slightly below the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. Though the headline number was a miss, it actually represented a modest gain from the downwardly revised 185,000 in for June.

Average hourly earnings, a highly scrutinized figure amid the Fed's inflation fight, rose 0.4% for the month, good for a 4.4% annual pace. Both numbers were higher than the respective estimates for 0.3% and 4.2%.

Following the Fed's last meeting in July, chairman Jerome Powell suggested that a broad range of options are still on the table regarding interest rates, including further hikes, but also a pause of the central bank's rate-hiking campaign. Powell indicated that economic data will play a key role in such decisions.