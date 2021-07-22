Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped less than 1 basis point to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell less than a basis point to 1.924%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.

The U.S. Department of Labor is due to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the number of first-time filings to be 350,000 for the week ended July 17, down from the prior reading of 360,000.

Existing home sales data for the U.S. in June is due to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held on Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills, $35 billion of 8-week bills and $16 billion of 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.