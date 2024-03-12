Treasury yields are little changed ahead of consumer inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation data in form of the consumer price index for February.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 1 basis point at 4.09%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was flat at 4.534%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked ahead to key inflation data due this week. This includes the consumer price index for February due Tuesday, as well as the producer price index for the month later in the week.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The CPI is expected to reflect a 0.4% increase on a monthly basis in February and a 3.1% rise from a year earlier, which would be unchanged from January's reading, according to a Dow Jones survey of economists.

January's CPI had come in hotter than expected, sparking concerns about interest rates being further off than anticipated or there being fewer rate cuts than investors are hoping for this year. The data also prompted Federal Reserve officials to strike a more cautious tone about easing monetary policy.

February's readings could therefore provide fresh clues about the path ahead for interest rates. They are also some of the last key data points before the Fed's March meeting, at which investors are widely expecting rates to be left unchanged. Markets were last pricing in the first rate cut to take place in June.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said rate cuts were likely not far off, but reiterated that the central bank was still looking for more evidence from economic data that inflation is returning to the 2% target.