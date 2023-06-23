Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Digest Fed Speaker Comments

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials about the outlook for interest rates and the latest economic data.

At 4:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over six basis points to 3.7366%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.7563% after declining by more than four basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors digested comments that Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell made throughout the week, which indicated that further interest rate hikes are on the horizon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, Powell suggested policymakers would continue using interest rate increases to bring down inflation. However, compared with last year, there is now less urgency to "move quickly," he said, adding that economic data would play a key role in the Fed's decision-making.

That comes after Powell said Wednesday that the Fed's battle with inflation still "has a long way to go."

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman echoed{

Fed's Bowman backs additional interest rate hikes

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is among the central bankers who think interest rates will need to increase more to bring down inflation to acceptable levels.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, of which Bowman is a voter, decided last week to hold rates steady, but pointed to likely additional increases before the end of 2023.

"I supported the FOMC's decision last week to hold the federal funds rate target range steady and to continue to reduce the Fed's securities holdings; however, I believe that additional policy rate increases will be necessary to bring inflation down to our target over time," Bowman said in remarks prepared for a speech in Cleveland.

Rates will need to move higher to push them into "a sufficiently restrictive stance" that will get inflation closer to the Fed's 2% goal, she added.

—Jeff Cox

Investors also considered the latest economic data, with Thursday's initial weekly jobless claims figure coming in above expectations at 264,000, and interest rate decisions from central banks around the world.

The Bank of England announced a surprise 50 basis point rate hike on Wednesday, while Turkey's central bank almost doubled interest rates in a big monetary policy shift.

On Friday, further comments from Fed officials are expected, as is S&P Global's purchasing managers' index report for the services and manufacturing sectors.