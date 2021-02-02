Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Watch for Stimulus Progress

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a budget resolution on Monday.
  • President Joe Biden met with the 10 Republican senators that wrote to him over the weekend to put forward their alternative, smaller aid proposal to his $1.9 trillion package.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, after Democratic congressional leaders pushed forward with the first step to getting a coronavirus relief package passed without Republican support.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.095% at 3:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 1.871%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

investing 10 hours ago

GameStop's Slide Continues, Down 25% in Premarket Trading

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Oil Company Baker Hughes Is ‘Cautiously Optimistic' on the Outlook for Energy Demand

U.S. government bonds yields moved higher early on Tuesday, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a budget resolution on Monday.

This is the initial step toward using the reconciliation process that requires only a majority vote in Congress to pass.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with the 10 Republican senators on Monday that wrote to him over the weekend to put forward their alternative, smaller aid proposal to his $1.9 trillion package.

Senator Susan Collins said the meeting was "productive" and "cordial."

February data out of the IBD/TIPP economic optimism index, which gauges consumer confidence each month, is due out at 10 a.m. ET.

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, is expected to make a speech at 2 p.m. ET, along with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.

Weekly API crude oil stock change data will come out at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Data for total vehicle sales in the U.S. in January is expected to be released at 7 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $30 billion of 42-day bills.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCovid-19Joe BidenMarketseconomic stimulus
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us