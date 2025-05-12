Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Secretary Bessent says he's likely to meet with China again in ‘next few weeks' to work on bigger agreement

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the temporary U.S.-China trade agreement in a news conference in Geneva on May 12, 2025.
Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that he expects to meet with Chinese officials again in the coming weeks to continue trade negotiations.

"I would imagine in the next few weeks we will be meeting again to get rolling on a more fulsome agreement," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The exact details of the meeting, such as location, have not been set, Bessent said. The comments come after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs the countries had imposed on one another.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

That decision followed a meeting between Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend.

"What we have with the Chinese is a mechanism to avoid upward tariff pressure," Bessent said Monday.

Under the 90-day pause, both countries lowered their baseline tariff rate by 115 percentage points to 10%. The 20% fentanyl-related tariff from the U.S. remains in place, so Chinese goods face a 30% rate, down from 145% previously.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘Resort fees' in the U.S. must now be disclosed. But some aren't celebrating yet

news 2 hours ago

A ‘huge win' for bulls: Markets soar on U.S.-China deal as Wall Street sees more upside

Bessent said that there was a "very long and in-depth sidebar" regarding fentanyl between two officials at the meeting.

"I think that we saw here in Geneva that the Chinese are now serious about assisting the U.S. in stopping the flow of precursor drugs," Bessent said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us